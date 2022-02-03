Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBER defenders conduct OC spray training [Image 6 of 7]

    JBER defenders conduct OC spray training

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Ricks, a 673d Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, detains a simulated assailant while contaminated with oleoresin capsicum (OC) during familiarization training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 2, 2022. All security forces personnel are exposed to OC spray to familiarize them with its painful effects and how to operate while contaminated. OC spray is a non-lethal weapon used to incapacitate uncooperative individuals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER defenders conduct OC spray training [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OC spray
    OC
    Mission readiness
    JBER
    673d SFS

