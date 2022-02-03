JBER defenders conduct OC spray training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Ricks, a 673d Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, detains a simulated assailant while contaminated with oleoresin capsicum (OC) during familiarization training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 2, 2022. All security forces personnel are exposed to OC spray to familiarize them with its painful effects and how to operate while contaminated. OC spray is a non-lethal weapon used to incapacitate uncooperative individuals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

