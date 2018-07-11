NAVFAC EXWC Unveils Reorganized Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee

220224-N-RQ622-0001 – PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Feb. 24, 2022) - Cmdr. Vince Fonte (pictured on left), Amanda Davidson, and Chelsea Campbell, the Co-Chairpersons of Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC), Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) committee record the first two DEI Podcasts. DEI Committee members are working to encourage open and candid conversations amongst peers and management through inclusion training, suggestion box recommendations, and the launch of DEI podcasts.

