    NAVFAC EXWC Unveils Reorganized Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2018

    Photo by Palmer Pinckney II 

    Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center

    220224-N-RQ622-0001 – PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Feb. 24, 2022) - Cmdr. Vince Fonte (pictured on left), Amanda Davidson, and Chelsea Campbell, the Co-Chairpersons of Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC), Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) committee record the first two DEI Podcasts. DEI Committee members are working to encourage open and candid conversations amongst peers and management through inclusion training, suggestion box recommendations, and the launch of DEI podcasts.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC EXWC Unveils Reorganized Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee [Image 2 of 2], by Palmer Pinckney II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Expeditionary
    Navy
    Technology
    Design
    Enginnering

