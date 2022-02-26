Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Dix - 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment (NJARNG) [Image 5 of 5]

    Fort Dix - 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment (NJARNG)

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2022

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    These soldiers from the 1st Battalion 69th Infantry, NYARNG completing fire and maneuver exercise on Range 47B on the Fort Dix Range Complex. During this training each platoon is expected to maneuver using cover through fire towards a flank of an enemy machine gun or strongpoint. When advancing, the 1st Half-Platoon would keep the enemy position busy with supporting weapons fire while the 2nd Half-Platoon would maneuver to a flank, or rear, and roll up the threat. (Photos taken by the Fort Dix [TSC] Training Support Center)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 10:47
    Photo ID: 7076260
    VIRIN: 220226-O-BC272-397
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 524.18 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Dix - 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment (NJARNG) [Image 5 of 5], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Dix - 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment (NJARNG)
    Fort Dix - 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment (NJARNG)
    Fort Dix - 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment (NJARNG)
    Fort Dix - 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment (NJARNG)
    Fort Dix - 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment (NJARNG)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JB MDL Fort Dix NJARNG New Jersey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT