These soldiers from the 1st Battalion 69th Infantry, NYARNG completing fire and maneuver exercise on Range 47B on the Fort Dix Range Complex. During this training each platoon is expected to maneuver using cover through fire towards a flank of an enemy machine gun or strongpoint. When advancing, the 1st Half-Platoon would keep the enemy position busy with supporting weapons fire while the 2nd Half-Platoon would maneuver to a flank, or rear, and roll up the threat. (Photos taken by the Fort Dix [TSC] Training Support Center)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 10:46 Photo ID: 7076254 VIRIN: 220226-O-BC272-300 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 703.99 KB Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Dix - 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment (NJARNG) [Image 5 of 5], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.