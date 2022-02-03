Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Volunteer model ship builder at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Lee Martin, a volunteer model ship builder at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, works on a detailed ship model of USS Constitution in the museum’s gallery. The museum is located on the second floor of the Nauticus campus in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia, and is home to a robust volunteer corps. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

