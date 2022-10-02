Class of 2022 Cadet Zorian Flowers (right) visiting his former middle school, Richard J. Daley Elementary Academy, in Chicago during the 2010s, with his colleagues, to provide younger students with advice on what to look forward to as high school students. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 09:23
|Photo ID:
|7076045
|VIRIN:
|220303-A-AB123-001
|Resolution:
|494x330
|Size:
|186.27 KB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Through struggle and strife, Flowers finds academic success [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Through struggle and strife, Flowers finds academic success
LEAVE A COMMENT