    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mine Countermeasures Ship Operations [Image 4 of 5]

    Mine Countermeasures Ship Operations

    BAHRAIN

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Spc. Zachery Frost 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220302-A-LN610-1044 MANAMA, Bahrain (March, 2022) Sailors aboard Mine Countermeasures ship USS Devastator (MCM 6), conduct sea and anchor operations while departing Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 2. Devastator is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime security and stability in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zachery Frost)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 02:33
    Photo ID: 7075635
    VIRIN: 220302-A-LN610-1044
    Resolution: 6687x4458
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mine Countermeasures Ship Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Zachery Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    USN

