Mine Countermeasures Ship Operations

220302-A-LN610-1044 MANAMA, Bahrain (March, 2022) Sailors aboard Mine Countermeasures ship USS Devastator (MCM 6), conduct sea and anchor operations while departing Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 2. Devastator is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime security and stability in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zachery Frost)

