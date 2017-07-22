Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Portland recruiter instructs Marines in combat life-saving skills [Image 2 of 2]

    NTAG Portland recruiter instructs Marines in combat life-saving skills

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2017

    Photo by Daniel Rachal 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    Hospital Corpsman Second Class Jen Mortimer inserts a nasopharyngeal airway into a volunteer during Tactical Combat Casualty Care training at Joint Base Lewis McChord on February 25, 2022. (Photo by Dan Rachal/NTAG Portland Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 01:06
    This work, NTAG Portland recruiter instructs Marines in combat life-saving skills [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

