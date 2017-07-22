Hospital Corpsman Second Class Jen Mortimer inserts a nasopharyngeal airway into a volunteer during Tactical Combat Casualty Care training at Joint Base Lewis McChord on February 25, 2022. (Photo by Dan Rachal/NTAG Portland Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 01:06
|Photo ID:
|7075544
|VIRIN:
|220225-N-OA487-1002
|Resolution:
|2933x1956
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|SALEM, OR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NTAG Portland recruiter instructs Marines in combat life-saving skills [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
