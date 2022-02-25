Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Portland recruiter instructs Marines in combat life-saving skills [Image 1 of 2]

    NTAG Portland recruiter instructs Marines in combat life-saving skills

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Daniel Rachal 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    Hospital Corpsman Second Class Jen Mortimer checks Lance Corporal Camilo MartinezCardenas for potential head injuries during Tactical Combat Casualty Care training at Joint Base Lewis McChord on February 25, 2022. (Photo by Dan Rachal/NTAG Portland Public Affairs)

