NTAG Portland recruiter instructs Marines in combat life-saving skills

Hospital Corpsman Second Class Jen Mortimer checks Lance Corporal Camilo MartinezCardenas for potential head injuries during Tactical Combat Casualty Care training at Joint Base Lewis McChord on February 25, 2022. (Photo by Dan Rachal/NTAG Portland Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 01:06
|Photo ID:
|7075541
|VIRIN:
|220225-N-OA487-1001
|Resolution:
|2875x1918
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|SALEM, OR, US
