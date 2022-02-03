Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dewey Participates in Bilateral Advanced Warfare Training [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Dewey Participates in Bilateral Advanced Warfare Training

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 2, 2022) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Aijai Schultz, from Savannah, Georgia, mans the Mark 45 – 5-inch caliber gun control console aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while participating in bilateral advanced warfare training (BAWT). BAWT is an annual bilateral training exercise that improves the partnership between U.S. and Japanese Forces. This year’s exercise focused on enhancing readiness and interoperability of coalition forces from the U.S. and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 23:15
    Photo ID: 7075485
    VIRIN: 220302-N-TR141-0012
    Resolution: 5250x3500
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: SAVANNAH, GA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey Participates in Bilateral Advanced Warfare Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    interoperability
    readiness
    5 inch gun
    Mark 45
    BAWT

