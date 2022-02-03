USS Dewey Participates in Bilateral Advanced Warfare Training

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 2, 2022) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Aijai Schultz, from Savannah, Georgia, mans the Mark 45 – 5-inch caliber gun control console aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while participating in bilateral advanced warfare training (BAWT). BAWT is an annual bilateral training exercise that improves the partnership between U.S. and Japanese Forces. This year’s exercise focused on enhancing readiness and interoperability of coalition forces from the U.S. and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis)

