Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th LRS routine training [Image 2 of 4]

    18th LRS routine training

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron prepare to measure the weight and dimensions of objects during a routine training exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 3, 2022. The training is designed to evaluate the base’s ability to fulfill its mission in support of the U.S. alliance with Japan and other partner nations, ensuring the stability and security of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephen Pulter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 23:06
    Photo ID: 7075482
    VIRIN: 220303-F-JK399-1005
    Resolution: 5238x2447
    Size: 5.99 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th LRS routine training [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th LRS routine training
    18th LRS routine training
    18th LRS routine training
    18th LRS routine training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    18th LRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT