18th LRS routine training

U.S. Airmen from the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron prepare to measure the weight and dimensions of objects during a routine training exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 3, 2022. The training is designed to evaluate the base’s ability to fulfill its mission in support of the U.S. alliance with Japan and other partner nations, ensuring the stability and security of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephen Pulter)

