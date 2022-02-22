Soldiers, Airmen aboard a US Naval Ship establish communications in the Indo-Pacific

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to America’s First Corps establish communications aboard the USNS City of Bismarck at Naval Base Guam, Feb. 22, 2022. Partnered with the Joint Force, I Corps is conducting a training operation in Guam that enhances readiness, showcases joint interoperability and exercises distributed mission command in the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Preston Robinson, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

