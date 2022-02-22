Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers, Airmen aboard a US Naval Ship establish communications in the Indo-Pacific [Image 1 of 2]

    Soldiers, Airmen aboard a US Naval Ship establish communications in the Indo-Pacific

    GUAM

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Spc. Preston Robinson 

    I Corps

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jimmy Nguyen (left), signal operations support specialist, and Sgt. Joseph Pyle (right), air traffic control operator assigned to America’s First Corps, establish communications aboard the USNS City of Bismarck at Naval Base Guam, Feb. 22, 2022. Partnered with the Joint Force, I Corps is conducting a training operation in Guam that enhances readiness, showcases joint interoperability and exercises distributed mission command in the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Preston Robinson, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 22:11
    Photo ID: 7075405
    VIRIN: 220222-A-WO320-030
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers, Airmen aboard a US Naval Ship establish communications in the Indo-Pacific [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Preston Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers, Airmen aboard a US Naval Ship establish communications in the Indo-Pacific
    Soldiers, Airmen aboard a US Naval Ship establish communications in the Indo-Pacific

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    I Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT