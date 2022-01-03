KADENA, Japan (Mar. 1, 2022) Capt. Patrick Gendron, Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, speaks to Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Detachment (AIMD) Kadena personnel during a command quarters held at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Mar. 1, 2022. AIMD provides intermediate-level aircraft maintenance and support services to Naval Air Forces deployed to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 19:29
|Photo ID:
|7075243
|VIRIN:
|220301-N-QY759-0077
|Resolution:
|7147x5105
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific Visits AIMD Kadena, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
