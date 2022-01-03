Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific Visits AIMD Kadena

KADENA, Japan (Mar. 1, 2022) Capt. Patrick Gendron, Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, speaks to Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Detachment (AIMD) Kadena personnel during a command quarters held at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Mar. 1, 2022. AIMD provides intermediate-level aircraft maintenance and support services to Naval Air Forces deployed to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

