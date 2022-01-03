Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific Visits AIMD Kadena

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Mar. 1, 2022) Capt. Patrick Gendron, Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, speaks to Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Detachment (AIMD) Kadena personnel during a command quarters held at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Mar. 1, 2022. AIMD provides intermediate-level aircraft maintenance and support services to Naval Air Forces deployed to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    Okinawa
    AIMD
    Navair
    Naval Aviation
    Japam
    Commander Fleet Air Western Pacific

