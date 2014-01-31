Portrait of the Airlifter

Tech. Sgt. Gorge Lopez, 374th Airlift Wing inspector general, poses for a portrait at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 2, 2022. Lopez tests and evaluates the base-wide exercises involving the 374th AW, tenant units and Japan Air Self-Defense Force participants. During Pacific Air Forces Inspector General obverting Exercise BM 21-03, Lopez led a team of 150 Wing Inspection Team (WIT) members from diverse Air Force Special Commands through the planning and execution of the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

