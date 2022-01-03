Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-46 hangar construction site at Travis AFB [Image 6 of 6]

    KC-46 hangar construction site at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Walsh Construction crewmen install insulated wall panels during construction of the KC-46A Pegasus 3-bay maintenance hangar at Travis Air Force Base, California, Mar. 1, 2022. The facility will be utilized for the maintenance and upkeep of Travis AFB’s future KC-46 tanker jet inventory upon the hangar’s completion in 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

