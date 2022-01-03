KC-46 hangar construction site at Travis AFB

Walsh Construction crewmen install insulated wall panels during construction of the KC-46A Pegasus 3-bay maintenance hangar at Travis Air Force Base, California, Mar. 1, 2022. The facility will be utilized for the maintenance and upkeep of Travis AFB’s future KC-46 tanker jet inventory upon the hangar’s completion in 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

