Walsh Construction crewmen install insulated wall panels during construction of the KC-46A Pegasus 3-bay maintenance hangar at Travis Air Force Base, California, Mar. 1, 2022. The facility will be utilized for the maintenance and upkeep of Travis AFB’s future KC-46 tanker jet inventory upon the hangar’s completion in 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 18:50
|Photo ID:
|7075230
|VIRIN:
|220301-F-FM924-1037
|Resolution:
|3200x4800
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KC-46 hangar construction site at Travis AFB [Image 6 of 6], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
