    KC-46 hangar construction site at Travis AFB [Image 2 of 6]

    KC-46 hangar construction site at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A Walsh Construction crewman installs an insulated wall panel during construction of the KC-46A Pegasus 3-bay maintenance hangar at Travis Air Force Base, California, Mar. 1, 2022. The facility will be utilized for the maintenance and upkeep of Travis AFB’s future KC-46 tanker jet inventory upon the hangar’s completion in 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 18:50
    Photo ID: 7075229
    VIRIN: 220301-F-FM924-1022
    Resolution: 3200x4800
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-46 hangar construction site at Travis AFB [Image 6 of 6], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

