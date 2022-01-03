PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 1, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), lock and adjust the anchor chain during an anchor detail aboard Essex, Mar. 1, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 18:27 Photo ID: 7075224 VIRIN: 220301-N-AH435-1010 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1004.11 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 9 of 9], by SN Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.