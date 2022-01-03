USS Essex Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 1, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), wash down an anchor chain during an anchor detail aboard Essex, Mar. 1, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 18:27
|Photo ID:
|7075223
|VIRIN:
|220301-N-AH435-1005
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
