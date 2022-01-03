USS Essex Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 1, 2022) Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Abdul Fofanah, a native of Sierra Leone, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), adjusts a valve to the anchor windlass in preparation to bring up the anchor during an anchor detail aboard Essex, Mar. 1, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)

