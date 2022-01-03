USS Essex Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 1, 2022) A landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5 conducts amphibious operations with Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Mar. 1, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)

Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 Photo ID: 7075221 by PO2 Wesley Richardson