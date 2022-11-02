Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRC's General Immunology and Parasitology Laboratory

    SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Michael Wilson 

    Naval Medical Research Center

    SILVER SPRING, Md. (Feb. 11, 2022) - Neda Acheampong, a researcher with Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) is dissecting mosquitoes under a microscope in the General Immunology and Parasitology Laboratory to obtain malaria parasites. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Wilson/Released)

    Malaria
    Medical Research
    NMRC

