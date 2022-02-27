Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wright-Patt chapels maintain spiritual mission with livestreaming

    Wright-Patt chapels maintain spiritual mission with livestreaming

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2022

    Photo by R.J. Oriez 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Chaplain (Maj.) Tom Fussell, 88th Air Base Wing deputy chaplain, delivers the sermon during Protestant services Feb. 27, 2022, in Kittyhawk Chapel at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The chapel livestreams the service because of COVID-19 occupancy restrictions. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022
    Photo ID: 7075129
    VIRIN: 220227-F-JW079-1039
    Resolution: 2234x3000
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

    Wright-Patterson
    Religion
    AFMC
    Air Force Materiel Command
    88th Air Base Wing
    HPCON

