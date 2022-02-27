Chaplain (Maj.) Tom Fussell, 88th Air Base Wing deputy chaplain, delivers the sermon during Protestant services Feb. 27, 2022, in Kittyhawk Chapel at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The chapel livestreams the service because of COVID-19 occupancy restrictions. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 17:02
|Photo ID:
|7075129
|VIRIN:
|220227-F-JW079-1039
|Resolution:
|2234x3000
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wright-Patt chapels maintain spiritual mission with livestreaming [Image 10 of 10], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT