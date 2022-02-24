Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Winter weather pauses technical, pilot training ... again [Image 8 of 8]

    Winter weather pauses technical, pilot training ... again

    SHEPPARD AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by John Ingle 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Long Beach, California-native Airman 1st Class Cecilia Becerra, a power production apprentice course student at the 366th Training Squadron, gets a workout in despite the frigid temperatures and icy conditions at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022. Hazardous road conditions in North Texas prompted base leadership to shut down the installation and pause technical and pilot training for the second time in February. (U.S. Air Force photo by John Ingle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 16:21
    Photo ID: 7075034
    VIRIN: 220224-F-TH920-552
    Resolution: 2498x3716
    Size: 915.41 KB
    Location: SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winter weather pauses technical, pilot training ... again [Image 8 of 8], by John Ingle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Winter weather pauses technical, pilot training ... again
    Winter weather pauses technical, pilot training ... again
    Winter weather pauses technical, pilot training ... again
    Winter weather pauses technical, pilot training ... again
    Winter weather pauses technical, pilot training ... again
    Winter weather pauses technical, pilot training ... again
    Winter weather pauses technical, pilot training ... again
    Winter weather pauses technical, pilot training ... again

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    physical fitness
    resilience
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    winter weather
    366th Training Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT