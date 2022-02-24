363rd Training Squadron nuclear weapson apprentice course student Airman 1st Class Kali Schirmers, from Little Falls, Minnesota,, gets a workout in despite the frigid temperatures and icy conditions at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022. Hazardous road conditions in North Texas prompted base leadership to shut down the installation and pause technical and pilot training for the second time in February. (U.S. Air Force photo by John Ingle)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 16:20
|Photo ID:
|7075033
|VIRIN:
|220224-F-TH920-548
|Resolution:
|3544x4640
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Winter weather pauses technical, pilot training ... again [Image 8 of 8], by John Ingle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
