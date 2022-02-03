Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy to dedicate SAR training pool to African American WWII hero

    Navy to dedicate SAR training pool to African American WWII hero

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Haist 

    Naval Base San Diego

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Mar. 2, 2022) The Navy will dedicate the surface rescue swimmer training pool at Naval Aviation Schools Command Swim Site San Diego to the legacy of Stewards Mate 1st Class Charles Jackson French May 21, 2022. French was an African American WWII hero who saved the lives of 15 of his shipmates, when their ship, the USS Gregory (DD-82/APD-3) was sunk by Japanese forces during the Battle of Guadalcanal near the Solomon Islands. The pool is located on board Naval Base San Diego and will be named “The Charles Jackson French Training Pool,” which is a fitting tribute since the school’s motto embodies its mission, “So others may live.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 15:14
    Photo ID: 7074919
    VIRIN: 220302-N-MJ716-0001
    Resolution: 1247x828
    Size: 614.65 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy to dedicate SAR training pool to African American WWII hero, by PO2 Austin Haist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Navy to Dedicate Surface Rescue Swimmer Training Pool to Legacy of Charles Jackson French

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dedication
    Black History Month
    WWII hero
    Charles Jackson French
    SAR pool

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT