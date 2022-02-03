Navy to dedicate SAR training pool to African American WWII hero

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Mar. 2, 2022) The Navy will dedicate the surface rescue swimmer training pool at Naval Aviation Schools Command Swim Site San Diego to the legacy of Stewards Mate 1st Class Charles Jackson French May 21, 2022. French was an African American WWII hero who saved the lives of 15 of his shipmates, when their ship, the USS Gregory (DD-82/APD-3) was sunk by Japanese forces during the Battle of Guadalcanal near the Solomon Islands. The pool is located on board Naval Base San Diego and will be named “The Charles Jackson French Training Pool,” which is a fitting tribute since the school’s motto embodies its mission, “So others may live.”

