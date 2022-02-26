220226-N-HD110-1110

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Feb. 26, 2022) -- Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Lancelot Phillip and Engineman 2nd Class Webbie Newsome simulate fighting a fire during a damage control drill aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), Feb. 26, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 14:59 Photo ID: 7074903 VIRIN: 220226-N-HD110-1110 Resolution: 6393x4262 Size: 3.32 MB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Milwaukee Conducts DCTT Drills [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Danielle Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.