Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Army Division West leaders visit Fort McCoy [Image 5 of 7]

    First Army Division West leaders visit Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Kaleen Holliday 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Members of the new First Army Division West command team, including Commanding General Brig. Gen. (P) Joseph Edwards and Command Sgt. Maj. William Justice are shown during their visit Feb. 24, 2022, to Fort McCoy, Wis. The team met with the Fort McCoy Garrison Command Team to discuss relationships between garrison and the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade as well as gain an understanding of training capabilities offered at the installation. Leaders meeting them from the garrison included Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss and Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Chad Maynard. Fort McCoy Protocol Officer Jaime Herrera helped coordinate the visit. (Photo by Kaleen Holliday, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 13:31
    Photo ID: 7074746
    VIRIN: 220223-O-FC774-639
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Army Division West leaders visit Fort McCoy [Image 7 of 7], by Kaleen Holliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First Army Division West leaders visit Fort McCoy
    First Army Division West leaders visit Fort McCoy
    First Army Division West leaders visit Fort McCoy
    First Army Division West leaders visit Fort McCoy
    First Army Division West leaders visit Fort McCoy
    First Army Division West leaders visit Fort McCoy
    First Army Division West leaders visit Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Photo Essay: First Army Division West leaders visit Fort McCoy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy
    First Army Division West

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT