220225-N-NO874-1004 ROMANIA (Feb. 25, 2022) A German Air Force A400M Tanker refuels an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Fighting Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, Feb. 25, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (Photo courtesy of Strike Fighter Squadron 11)

