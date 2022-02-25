220225-N-NO874-1004 ROMANIA (Feb. 25, 2022) A German Air Force A400M Tanker refuels an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Fighting Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, Feb. 25, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (Photo courtesy of Strike Fighter Squadron 11)
This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Carrier Air Patrols Provide Support, Deterrence to NATO Response Force
