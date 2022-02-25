Honor Guard represents Pathfinders, preserves heritage

Airman 1st Class Alyssa Richmond, middle right, 423rd Communications Squadron cyber surety apprentice, right, holds the U.S. Air Force flag out during a playing of the national anthem at RAF Alconbury, England, Feb. 25, 2022. Members of the RAFA Honor Guard provided a colors detail in support of the 501st Combat Support Wing Annual Awards ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

