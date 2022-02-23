Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Air Calvary Division Apaches en route to Poland [Image 5 of 6]

    1st Air Calvary Division Apaches en route to Poland

    ILLESHEIM, GERMANY

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Destinee Rodriguez 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers from 7th Squadron, 17 Calvary Regiment, 1st Air Calvary Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, fly three AH64 E Apaches out of Storck Barracks, Illeshiem, Germany, and are en route to Poland, Feb. 23, 2022. Elements of 1ACB were ordered to reposition to support the United States’ decision to increase its presence and activities in Europe as part of our strong and unremitting commitment to our NATO allies and partners

    [U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Destinee Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
