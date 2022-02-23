U.S. Soldiers from 7th Squadron, 17 Calvary Regiment, 1st Air Calvary Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, fly three AH64 E Apaches out of Storck Barracks, Illeshiem, Germany, and are en route to Poland, Feb. 23, 2022. Elements of 1ACB were ordered to reposition to support the United States’ decision to increase its presence and activities in Europe as part of our strong and unremitting commitment to our NATO allies and partners



[U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Destinee Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 07:25 Photo ID: 7074286 VIRIN: 220223-A-EK541-350 Resolution: 6450x3755 Size: 3.55 MB Location: ILLESHEIM, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Air Calvary Division Apaches en route to Poland [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Destinee Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.