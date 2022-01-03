173rd BSB conduct Airborne Operations

A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts an airborne operation in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 1, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Austin Riel)

