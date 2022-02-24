ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 24, 2022) Yeoman 2nd Class Renato Tanamachi observes a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), Feb. 24, 2022. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its third patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 03:35 Photo ID: 7074170 VIRIN: 220224-N-CJ510-0108 Resolution: 5655x4039 Size: 2.41 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Patrol 3 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.