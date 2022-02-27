Cobra Gold 22 brings Stryker Mortar system to Thailand

Royal Thai Armed Forces Deputy Chief of Defense Forces Gen. Supachok Thawatperachai (center), inspects the members of the 112th Infantry Regiment, Royal Thai Army, as part of Cobra Gold 2022 in the Lopburi Province of the Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 26, 2022. CG 22 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. From Feb. 22 through March 4, 2022, this annual event taking place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand increases the capability, capacity, and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andrew Mendoza)

