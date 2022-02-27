Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Gold 22 brings Stryker Mortar system to Thailand [Image 3 of 10]

    Cobra Gold 22 brings Stryker Mortar system to Thailand

    LOPBURI, LOPBURI PROVINCE, THAILAND

    02.27.2022

    Photo by Spc. Andrew Mendoza 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Members of the 112th Infantry Regiment, Royal Thai Army, standby for vehicle inspection on the M1129 Stryker Mortar system as part of Cobra Gold 2022 in the Lopburi Province of the Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 26, 2022. CG 22 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. From Feb. 22 through March 4, 2022, this annual event taking place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand increases the capability, capacity, and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andrew Mendoza)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 22 brings Stryker Mortar system to Thailand [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Andrew Mendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CobraGold
    ExerciseCobraGold
    RoyalThaiArmedForces
    CG22
    CobraGold2022
    ExerciseCobraGold22

