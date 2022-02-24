Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tulsa Sailor poses for portrait [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Tulsa Sailor poses for portrait

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Langer 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    220224-N-LI768-1009
    MANILA, Philippines (Feb. 24, 2022) – Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Dianarah Conzon, from Tucson, Arizona, assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, poses for a portrait aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16). Tulsa, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer)

