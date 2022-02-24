USS Tulsa Sailor poses for portrait

220224-N-LI768-1009

MANILA, Philippines (Feb. 24, 2022) – Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Dianarah Conzon, from Tucson, Arizona, assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, poses for a portrait aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16). Tulsa, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer)

