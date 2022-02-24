USS Tulsa Sailor poses for portrait

220224-N-LI768-1005
MANILA, Philippines (Feb. 24, 2022) – Fire Controlman 1st Class MarkJC Bellaflor, from Cavite City, Philippines, poses for a portrait aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16). Tulsa, part of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 23:58
|Photo ID:
|7073910
|VIRIN:
|220224-N-LI768-1005
|Resolution:
|4315x2928
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|MANILA, PH
|Hometown:
|CAVITE, LUZON, PH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
