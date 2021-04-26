Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tropic Lightning brings Strategic Airborne Operation to Hanuman Guardian [Image 9 of 11]

    Tropic Lightning brings Strategic Airborne Operation to Hanuman Guardian

    BANGKOK, THAILAND

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Colton Garrett 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division and Royal Thai Army soldiers with the 31st Infantry Regiment, King Bhumibol's Guard, Royal Thai Army, conduct a strategic airborne operation during exercise Hanuman Guardian 2022 at the Infantry Center, Khao Noi, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 25, 2022. Exercise Hanuman Guardian, now in its 11th iteration, is designed to enhance U.S. Army and Royal Thai Army capabilities, build strong relationships between both armies, and increase mission readiness, enabling regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Colton K. Garrett)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 23:22
    Photo ID: 7073907
    VIRIN: 220225-M-FS141-1100
    Resolution: 2266x3399
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: BANGKOK, TH 
    USARPAC
    Thailand
    Tropic Lightning
    Royal Thai Army
    Hanuman Guardian 2022
    HG22

