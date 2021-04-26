Tropic Lightning brings Strategic Airborne Operation to Hanuman Guardian

U.S. Army Soldiers with 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division and Royal Thai Army soldiers with the 31st Infantry Regiment, King Bhumibol's Guard, Royal Thai Army, conduct a strategic airborne operation during exercise Hanuman Guardian 2022 at the Infantry Center, Khao Noi, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 25, 2022. Exercise Hanuman Guardian, now in its 11th iteration, is designed to enhance U.S. Army and Royal Thai Army capabilities, build strong relationships between both armies, and increase mission readiness, enabling regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Colton K. Garrett)

