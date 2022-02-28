USS Essex Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 28, 2022) Airman Hercules Soder, a native of Oceanview, Hawaii, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), signals to a CH-53E Super Stallion attached Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), during flight operations aboard Essex, Feb. 28, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

