    USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 5 of 7]

    USS Essex Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaak Martinez 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 28, 2022) Aviation Boatswains Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Kareen Parilla, a native of Broward County, Fla., and Airman Hercules Soder, a native of Oceanview, Hawaii, both assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), signal to an MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), during flight operations aboard Essex, Feb. 28, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

