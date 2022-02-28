USS Essex Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 28, 2022) Marines assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) board an MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, during flight operations aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Feb. 28, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

Date Taken: 02.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN