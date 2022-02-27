Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    123rd Contingency Response Group and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration review arctic capabilities of TMOS

    123rd Contingency Response Group and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration review arctic capabilities of TMOS

    NOME, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2022

    Photo by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Tech Sgt. Alexander Klosterman, 123rd Contingency Response Group, and Ryan Metzger from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration discuss the arctic capabilities of a Tactical Meteorological Observation System (TMOS) in Nome, Alaska, Feb. 27. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 21:55
    Photo ID: 7073856
    VIRIN: 220227-Z-MK318-1005
    Resolution: 6358x4238
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: NOME, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 123rd Contingency Response Group and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration review arctic capabilities of TMOS, by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NOAA
    Nome
    Alaska State Defense Force
    AEP22
    ArcticEaglePatriot22
    123rd Contigency Response Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT