123rd Contingency Response Group and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration review arctic capabilities of TMOS

Tech Sgt. Alexander Klosterman, 123rd Contingency Response Group, and Ryan Metzger from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration discuss the arctic capabilities of a Tactical Meteorological Observation System (TMOS) in Nome, Alaska, Feb. 27. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

