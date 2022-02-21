Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th SFG(A) Green Berets take aim, fire at Alaska sniper range [Image 6 of 6]

    10th SFG(A) Green Berets take aim, fire at Alaska sniper range

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Bryant 

    U.S. Special Operations Command North

    A Special Forces sniper assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) observes a target through a scope during pre-deployment training for ARCTIC EDGE 22 at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, Feb. 21, 2022. ARCTIC EDGE 22, February 28 – March 17, is a U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) exercise scheduled every two years, designed to provide realistic and effective training for participants using the premier training locations available throughout Alaska. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Bryant)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 21:28
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US 
    Green Berets
    SOF
    special operations
    USASOC
    Special Forces
    10th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    SOCNORTH
    AE22

