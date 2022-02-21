A Special Forces sniper team assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) observe a target during pre-deployment training for ARCTIC EDGE 22 at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, Feb. 21, 2022. ARCTIC EDGE 22, February 28 – March 17, is a U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) exercise scheduled every two years, designed to provide realistic and effective training for participants using the premier training locations available throughout Alaska. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Bryant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 21:28 Photo ID: 7073854 VIRIN: 220221-A-YT230-4420 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 9.6 MB Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10th SFG(A) Green Berets take aim, fire at Alaska sniper range [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Anthony Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.