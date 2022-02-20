Arctic survival: 10th SFG(A) Green Berets shelter in snow, subzero temperatures

A Green Beret with 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) stokes a fire within a snow shelter during pre-deployment training for ARCTIC EDGE 22 at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, Feb. 20, 2022. ARCTIC EDGE 22, February 28 – March 17, is a U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) exercise scheduled every two years, designed to provide realistic and effective training for participants using the premier training locations available throughout Alaska. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Bryant)

