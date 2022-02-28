U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Yuri Motamedi, security forces, 123rd Contingency Response Group, Kentucky Air National Guard digs a snow cave during Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22, in Nome, Alaska, Feb. 27, 2022. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. LeAnne (Ian) Withrow
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 18:41
|Photo ID:
|7073470
|VIRIN:
|220228-A-VL305-0057
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|15.77 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Snow-Caves At Arctic Eagle 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Ian Withrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
