Snow-Caves At Arctic Eagle 2022

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Yuri Motamedi, security forces, 123rd Contingency Response Group, Kentucky Air National Guard digs a snow cave during Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 22, in Nome, Alaska, Feb. 27, 2022. Joint Exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 increases the National Guard’s capacity to operate in austere, extreme cold-weather environments across Alaska and the Arctic region. AEP22 enhances the ability of military and civilian inter-agency partners to respond to a variety of emergency and homeland security missions across Alaska and the Arctic. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. LeAnne (Ian) Withrow

